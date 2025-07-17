Scrutiny of government an essential part of public interest journalism, says NUJ

The National Union of Journalists has voiced its concern over the use of a super-injunction, preventing public interest journalism about a data breach confirmed by the UK government.

In February 2022, the personal information of almost 19,000 people seeking relocation to the UK was disclosed following a breach under the Conservative government. A super-injunction granted, prevented reporting on the breach and on the relocations of Afghans to the UK under the Afghan Relocation Route.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Whilst there will clearly be occasions where security concerns must be properly considered and balanced, journalists and the wider public are shocked at the total lack of government scrutiny made possible, due to the super-injunction put in place. “Scrutiny of decision-making by parliamentarians and government departments form the everyday practices of journalists and are a crucial part of holding those in power to account through public interest journalism. The public’s right to know must extend too, to errors made by governments. We hold grave concerns over the possible precedent such super-injunctions could have on our democratic functions if used in this way in future.”

Return to listing