Creating Jobs in York County: Shapiro Administration Secures $6.2 Million Investment from Baltimore Fabrication to Expand Its Manufacturing Operation and Create 75 New Jobs

The metal fabrication company will breathe new life into a vacant building in York, opening a second manufacturing operation in the area that will create 75 new jobs and retain 47 existing positions.

The Shapiro Administration continues to win major investments for Pennsylvania, just weeks after securing the largest private sector investment in Commonwealth history with an initial $20 billion investment from Amazon.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for significant new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, increase our competitiveness, and further position Pennsylvania as a leader in job creation and economic development.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $6.2 million investment from metal fabrication company Baltimore Fabrication (BaltimoreFab) to expand its manufacturing operations in York County, breathing new life into a vacant building. This project will create at least 75 new, full-time jobs over the next three years while also retaining 47 current positions.

The company, which opened an initial manufacturing location in Pennsylvania at 101 Mundis Race Road in York in 2024, is now expanding to a second nearby location through the acquisition of a 35,000-square-foot building at 1 Church Road in York.

“Baltimore Fabrication’s decision to double-down on Pennsylvania and open a second manufacturing operation here is going to create more opportunity in York County – and it’s another reminder that we’re making real progress on growth and economic development,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to creating real opportunity across the Commonwealth — that’s why we are investing in a talented, skilled workforce, cutting red tape and eliminating permit backlogs, and creating shovel-ready sites for companies that want to move or expand in Pennsylvania. We are going to continue to make these types of strategic investments in real economic growth for Pennsylvania businesses and workers and keep our Commonwealth moving forward.”

Baltimore Fabrication received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $250,000 Pennsylvania First Grant and a $200,000 WEDnet grant to train their workers.

“This project is boosting the region’s manufacturing industry, creating and retaining over 120 jobs, and upgrading and renovating a building which has sat vacant in the area for several years,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We’re proud to support Baltimore Fabrication and the Shapiro Administration will continue to support projects like this one that create new opportunities and revitalize communities”

Baltimore Fabrication, an affiliate of SteelFab, was founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. The company fabricates and erects steel frames for buildings, including beams, columns, trusses, decking, bracing, and other structural members. They also handle miscellaneous metal fabrications, such as staircases, railings, ornamental and decorative work, as well as other custom metal components. They offer a comprehensive turnkey service, handling the entire steel fabrication and erection process, from pre-construction to project management, installation, and safety.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand our operations into York,” said Mark Rich, President, Baltimore Fabrication. “This region’s rich manufacturing heritage and skilled workforce make it the perfect fit for our continued growth. We’re grateful for the support of Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in helping make this expansion possible.”

“We are excited for Baltimore Fabrication’s expansion of manufacturing operations, strengthening York County’s footprint as a manufacturing powerhouse,” said Kevin Schreiber, President and CEO, York County Economic Alliance. “This type of public/private partnership between Baltimore Fabrication, YCEA and DCED is in line with the state and county’s ten-year economic development strategies, creating multiple million dollars of investment and fueling the engines of prosperity to get things done.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.2 billion in private sector investments, creating nearly 11,000 jobs. Last month, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth had secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon, the largest single private investment in the state’s history.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the Economic Development Strategy, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, boosting Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.

