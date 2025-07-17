Serbia’s sovereign right to educate children according to its own values, standards

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, stated today that the adoption of the Bill on amendments to the Law on textbooks is a historic decision for our state, our children and society as a whole.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.