Further strengthening of Serbia’s independent, sovereign policy

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, stated today that the decision to mark 1 September as the Day of the Non-Aligned represents a major step in further strengthening Serbia’s independent and sovereign policy.

