Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu recognise tourism enterprises in Eastern Cape Province, 18 to 19 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Tourism Ms.Maggie Sotyu will recognise tourism enterprises who contributed in inculcating a culture of Service Excellence in the in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality in Mthatha, and the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in Komane Eastern Cape Province.

The Department has over the years conducted extensive work to address service delivery challenges in the tourism sector.

Through the National Tourism Service Excellence Strategy, Service Excellence fora that comprise of tourism associations, public sector and training institutions have been formed to educate and empower enterprises, and the community, on the sector's Service Excellence Standards (SANS 1197).

The Deputy Minister Sotyu will also attend the Tourism Safety Stakeholder Dialogue that will bring together a stakeholders to discuss and share information on tourism safety issues in the province. She will be joined by the executives the Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs; the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Authority (ECPTA), and the representatives of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, and the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality.

The Service Excellence Awards, Tourism Safety Stakeholder Dialogue and Community Outreach take place as the country commemorates Mandela Month in July.  Themed “It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality," Mandela Month offers an opportunity for the citizenry to actively contribute to reducing poverty, hunger and inequality.

Media are invited as follows: 
Service Excellence Awards
Date: 18 July 2025
Time: 11h00 – 14h00
Venue: International Convention Centre, East London, Eastern Cape Province

Stakeholder Dialogue
Date: 19 July 2025
Time: 08h00 – 15h00
Venue: International Convention Centre, East London, Eastern Cape Province

Community Outreach
Date: 19 July 2025
Time: 11h00 – 15h00
Venue: Philani Centre for the Age, Mxaxo Village - Qonce, Eastern Cape Province

RSVP:   
Media can confirm their attendance to: 
Mr. Bheka Kweyama 
Cell: 071 868 4141 
E-mail: bkweyama@tourism.gov.za  

