Fayetteville Man Arrested, Charged in TBI Narcotics Investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY – Special agents assigned to TBI’s Drug Investigation Division have arrested and charged a Lincoln County man in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

On Friday, July 11th, agents, with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayetteville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Walnut Avenue. During the search, authorities found and seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

Agents subsequently arrested the home’s resident, Edward Marquis Askins (DOB 2/23/85), and charged him with one count each of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, and Possession of Schedule VI Drugs. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Lincoln County Jail, where he later posted $82,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###