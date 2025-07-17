Unitree and VisionNav Robotics to Headline 10th Annual Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2025

AME 2025 10th Annv Logo UniTree G1 Jumping VisionNav Product Line-up

Live Demonstrations and Keynote Presentations from Global Automation Leaders Set for August 6–7 at DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) proudly announces global automation pioneers Unitree Robotics and VisionNav Robotics as official keynote presenters and featured live demonstration leaders at the 10th Annual Advanced Manufacturing Expo, taking place August 6–7, 2025, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.With more than 160,000 square feet of exhibits and over 240 exhibitors, AME 2025 is celebrating a decade of innovation by welcoming two of the most advanced robotics companies in the world:Unitree Robotics will showcase its groundbreaking G1 Humanoid Robot, performing dynamic live demonstrations both days. Unitree’s keynote will explore the future of humanoid robotics, artificial intelligence, and automation in industrial applications.VisionNav Robotics, a global leader in AI-powered autonomous forklifts, will present an interactive keynote and deliver live demonstrations of its intelligent logistics solutions designed for warehousing and smart manufacturing environments.“This is a milestone year for the Advanced Manufacturing Expo,” said Joe Teague, Show Organizer at AME. “Our 10th anniversary deserves bold, exciting innovation—and that’s exactly what Unitree and VisionNav bring. From AI-driven logistics to humanoid robotics, this is a unique opportunity to experience the future of automation live and up close.”The expo features four focused halls:Automation Hall – Sponsored by Industrial ControlMetalworking Hall – Sponsored by Creston Industrial ToolMRO/Safety Hall – Sponsored by Action Industrial Supplyi4.0 Technology Hall – Sponsored by Industry 4.0 AcceleratorAdditional event highlights include live CNC machine demonstrations, over 15 technical seminars, and hands-on access to the latest in automation, machining, safety, and smart factory technologies.Interactive LIVE Media Appearances are available upon request.About the Advanced Manufacturing Expo:Founded in 2015, the Advanced Manufacturing Expo is one of the Midwest’s largest industry events, connecting manufacturers, engineers, and industrial innovators from across the U.S. with real-world solutions, emerging technologies, and hands-on exhibits. What began as a regional open house has grown into a powerhouse gathering celebrating Michigan’s manufacturing legacy and future.

