Stone Environmental Services™ Kicks Off National Expansion with First Franchise Sale in South Florida

William Stansky, Vice President of Marketing and Operations, with Anna Milantoni, Founder and CEO

The chemical distribution and commercial waste disposal franchise is now vetting franchise buyers as it sets sights on nationwide territories.

We’re seeing strong interest from experienced professionals looking to build a business in a niche market with real operational support and a growing customer demand.” — William Stansky, Vice President of Marketing and Operations

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Environmental Services™ , a Sarasota-based leader in chemical distribution and commercial waste disposal for regulated industries, has officially sold its first franchise territory in South Florida. The milestone marks the beginning of a strategic national franchise expansion, bringing the franchise’s proven model to entrepreneurs across the U.S.“We are incredibly proud of our first franchise owner,” said Anna Milantoni, Founder and CEO. “They bring deep experience in chemical distribution and will operate as a certified small business, registered with SAM for federal contracting. It’s the right person and the right time to launch this next chapter in our growth.”Founded in 2001 by Milantoni, a seasoned industry veteran, Stone Environmental Services™ has built a trusted reputation across highly regulated sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace, and government contracting. With a turnkey franchise system backed by regulatory training and decades of operational expertise, the company is harnessing its franchise model to meet rising demand across the U.S.The South Florida franchisee will serve a broad range of clients with Stone Environmental Services™’ specialty chemical blends, solvents, refrigerants, glycol antifreezes, and waste profiling services—all while adhering to the highest compliance standards across OSHA, DOT, and RCRA EPA regulations.William Stansky, Vice President of Marketing and Operations, noted the surge in interest since the franchise opportunity launched.“Since launching our franchise opportunity last October, the momentum hasn’t slowed,” he said. “We’re seeing strong interest from experienced professionals looking to build a business in a niche market with real operational support and a growing customer demand.”Stone Environmental Services franchises offer a unique opportunity to enter a highly specialized, compliance-driven industry with comprehensive onboarding and a ready-to-operate model. Franchisees will also find a world-class network of vendors, decades in the making. Given the highly regulated nature of the industry, all franchisees undergo in-depth training and certification in EPA, DOT, and OSHA compliance as part of onboarding.“Franchise buyers benefit from a low-competition industry, recession-resistant services, and multiple avenues for growth,” Stansky added. “It’s a strong and stable sector, and our support makes it easy for owners to step in and succeed.”As the brand begins its national rollout, Stone Environmental Services™ is actively seeking qualified franchise partners. Connect with the Stone Environmental Services team to learn more — visit www.sesfranchise.com About Stone Environmental Services™Stone Environmental Services™ is a specialty chemical distributor and commercial waste management provider based in Sarasota, Florida. Since 2001, the company has delivered compliance-based solutions to clients across the manufacturing, aerospace, printing, and government sectors. With a focus on quality, reliability, and regulatory expertise, Stone Environmental Services™ continues to redefine customer service standards in a highly technical space. Learn more about nationwide franchising opportunities by visiting www.sesfranchise.com

