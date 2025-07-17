Food and Beverages Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market anticipated to reach US$100.952 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.92%

The food and beverages anti-counterfeit packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.92% from US$62.917 billion in 2025 to US$100.952 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the food and beverages anti-counterfeit packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.92% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$100.952 billion by 2030.The global food and beverages industry has been facing a major challenge in recent years - the rise of counterfeit products. With the increasing demand for food and beverages, counterfeiters have found ways to replicate popular brands and deceive consumers. In response to this issue, the food and beverages anti-counterfeit packaging market has been steadily growing, providing solutions to combat counterfeiting.This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers about the risks of consuming counterfeit products and the efforts of companies to protect their brands and products.The food and beverages anti-counterfeit packaging market offers a range of solutions such as tamper-evident packaging, holograms, and track and trace technologies to ensure the authenticity of products. These technologies not only help in preventing counterfeiting but also aid in supply chain management and product traceability. With the implementation of these solutions, companies can protect their brand reputation and maintain consumer trust.In addition to the use of anti-counterfeit packaging, companies are also collaborating with government agencies and law enforcement to crack down on counterfeiters. This partnership has resulted in successful raids and seizures of counterfeit products, sending a strong message to counterfeiters and protecting consumers from potential health risks.The food and beverages anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to continue its growth in the coming years as companies invest in advanced technologies and consumers become more conscious about the products they consume. This partnership has resulted in successful raids and seizures of counterfeit products, sending a strong message to counterfeiters and protecting consumers from potential health risks.The food and beverages anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to continue its growth in the coming years as companies invest in advanced technologies and consumers become more conscious about the products they consume. With the joint efforts of companies, government agencies, and consumers, the fight against counterfeiting in the food and beverages industry will continue to gain momentum.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-and-beverages-anti-counterfeit-packaging-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the food and beverages anti-counterfeit packaging market that have been covered are Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Avery Dennison CorporationFlint Group, AlpVision SA, GS1 Hong Kong Limited, Temera Srl, Food Trax, among others.The market analytics report segments the food and beverages anti-counterfeit packaging market as follows:By authentication technology:• Holograms• Tamper-Evident Seals• QR Codes• Mass Serialization• Digital Watermarks• Forensic Markers• Blockchain-Enabled Tags• Smart Labels• Embedded Sensors• Laser Coding and MarkingBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Cognex Corporation• Zebra Technologies Corporation• Avery Dennison CorporationFlint Group• AlpVision SA• GS1 Hong Kong Limited• Temera Srl• Food Trax• SICPA SA (specializes in secure inks and traceability solutions)• Honeywell International Inc. 