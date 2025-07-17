New portrait series on KINOFANS.COM: Hollywood stars in focus

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The independent film portal KINOFANS.COM is launching a comprehensive series of portraits of international acting greats. From now on, film and series fans can delve deep into the careers of stars such as Brad Pitt, Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie and Keanu Reeves. In addition to detailed biographies, the platform offers exclusive background information, curated streaming tips and the actors' current projects - all in one place.Streaming services, social media and a new generation of film fans have massively increased interest in background knowledge about actors, directors and productions in recent years. KINOFANS.COM picks up on this trend and bundles information that previously often had to be painstakingly gathered from various sources. The aim is to offer users a clearly structured overview - free of charge, without a paywall and independently curated."We want to offer film fans more than just film reviews," says Ralf Bergmann, operator of KINOFANS.COM. "The new portrait series is an invitation to rediscover the careers of the stars - with information on well-known classics, insider tips and tips on where to stream the films."Each actor special contains a detailed filmography, a biography with interesting background details, information on current and upcoming projects and links to related content. In addition to Hollywood greats such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Cillian Murphy, European actors, newcomers and insider tips will also be included in the section in future. The editorial team plans to continuously expand the series and add new entries.Particularly practical: all specials are linked to current streaming tips. In this way, film fans can find out at the click of a mouse where they can currently watch the most important works of their favorite stars legally - whether on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ or other providers. A service that is becoming increasingly important, especially in times of constantly changing streaming catalogs.The portraits of Brad Pitt, who is currently causing a stir with the blockbuster _F1_, and Cillian Murphy, who celebrated an Oscar success with _Oppenheimer_ and is also making headlines with new projects in 2025, are already available. Further specials - on Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, for example - will follow shortly. Those interested can find the complete overview at any time directly in the specials section of KINOFANS.COM.In addition to the actor specials, KINOFANS.COM provides daily news, reviews of cinema releases and streaming premieres, background reports and exclusive recommendations. The editorial team sees itself as a magazine for film and series enthusiasts in German-speaking countries that works independently and is accessible free of charge.With the new portrait series, the team not only wants to expand the platform's reach, but also create sustainable added value for film fans. "It is our response to the growing need to engage more intensively with the people behind the films," says Bergmann.Anyone interested can now find all the new actor specials and many other background reports online at https://kinofans.com or directly in the specials section.

