Gauteng Health hospitals embark on surgical marathons in commemoration of Mandela Day, 18 Jul

In line with the 2025 Mandela Day theme: "It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity," the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) will embark on the third edition of the Surgical Marathons. This time priority will be on critical surgeries such as prostate, cleft palate, cataract and stoma operations, which are vital for improving overall quality of life for affected individuals.

Gauteng public hospitals in collaboration with private partners have pledged to conduct over 1000 surgical procedures, which include cataract surgeries, colostomy reversals, cleft palate repairs, urology procedures, breast surgeries, and general surgeries encompassing hernia repairs, ENT, orthopedics, gynecology, arthroplasty and other specialties. This reflects the commitment by health professionals to improve the health and quality of life for vulnerable individuals in our communities.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will conduct a walkabout and oversight visit to theaters and wards to ensure the effective implementation of the Surgical Marathon. She will also assess the quality of care being provided and engage with healthcare staff and patients about their experiences and needs during this critical initiative.

Furthermore, the MEC will proceed to reopen the refurbished Urology Unit (Lab) at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for advanced prostate biopsies, which will significantly reduce the need for repeat procedures due to inconclusive results. Additionally, the newly upgraded Breast Centre for Excellence will also be reopened at Helen Joseph Hospital to provide comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and surgical services specifically for breast cancer patients.

In line with the announcement made during the 2025/26 GDoH budget vote, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko will conclude the day by launching the Treatment Time Guarantee (TTG) Framework.

This initiative draws from the best global practices and ensure equitable access to surgical care and institutionalise time-based clinical accountability. It will means that going forward patients will be given clear timeframes as to by when their operations will be performed. In this way, treatment times will be standardised across facilities. This will further provide clarity on what constitutes waiting times and a backlogs. Members of the media are invited to attend and cover Mandela Day Surgical Marathon activities on Friday,18 July 2025.

Details are as follows:

Media programme

Part A: Walkabout at theatres and Opening of the Urology Unit

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

Part B: Opening of refurbished Breast Unit

Time: 11h30 – 12h30

Venue: Helen Joseph Hospital Breast Clinic

Part C: Walkabout at theaters and wards

Time: 13h00 – 14h30

Venue: Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Dr. SK Matseke Hospital

Part D: Launch of Treatment Time Guarantee (TTG) Framework and announcement of surgeries concluded on the day.

Time: 15h00

Venue: Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

