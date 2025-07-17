Natural Refrigerant Market Navigating the Future of Market Size Key Insights and Strategies

Natural Refrigerant Market, by Gas

The global natural refrigerant market is experiencing growth due to growing demand for frozen food and dairy products.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global natural refrigerant market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the surging demand for frozen food and dairy products and the increasing shift toward non-toxic, high-efficiency, and eco-friendly refrigerants. Natural refrigerants, known for their compatibility with a wide range of equipment and reduced environmental footprint, are emerging as a preferred alternative to synthetic counterparts.Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive report titled,"Natural Refrigerant Market by Gas (Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Hydrocarbons, and Others) and by Application (Refrigerators, Air Conditioning Systems, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032."𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A61478 Market Overview:- Market Size (2022): $1.5 billion- Projected Size (2032): $2.7 billion- CAGR (2023–2032): 6.2%- Report Pages: 516- Segments Covered: Gas Type, Application, and RegionMarket Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:-Key Growth Drivers:- Growing global consumption of frozen and dairy products- Rising adoption of environment-friendly refrigerants with high energy efficiency- Increasing awareness and regulatory push toward sustainable cooling technologiesMajor Restraint:- Wide-scale use and acceptance of synthetic refrigerants continue to challenge natural alternatives.Opportunities Ahead:- Technological advancements in green cooling systems are expected to create lucrative market opportunities over the coming decade.Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict:-The geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have introduced supply chain disruptions, particularly in ammonia production, as both countries are key suppliers. This conflict has:- Triggered price volatility- Forced industries to restructure sourcing strategies- Prompted a realignment of global supply chains- Companies are now reassessing supplier networks to mitigate long-term risks and maintain market stability.Segmental Highlights:-By Gas:- Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) segment dominated the market in 2022, contributing over 60% of global revenue. Its non-toxic nature and safety profile make it ideal for commercial refrigeration applications like supermarkets.- The Ammonia segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8%, owing to its excellent thermodynamic properties and superior energy efficiency.By Application:- Refrigerators accounted for the largest share in 2022 and are expected to continue leading, with a projected CAGR of 6.4%. Natural refrigerants' ability to efficiently absorb heat supports their widespread use in refrigeration units.By Region:- Europe held the largest share in 2022 (~40%), fueled by stringent regulations like the F-Gas Regulation and growing consumer preference for sustainable solutions.- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.2%, driven by rapid industrialization, rising food processing activities, and increased demand for cooling systems in emerging economies.Key Market Players:Leading companies operating in the global natural refrigerant market include:- Danfoss A/S- Linde plc- A-Gas International Ltd.- Evonik Industries AG- AGC Inc.- Air Liquide- Hychill Australia Pty Ltd- Johnson Controls International plc- Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.- Daikin Industries Ltd.These players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product innovations, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence and drive long-term growth.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-refrigerant-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

