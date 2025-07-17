Manuka Honey Market Developments, Top Trends and Leading Players Analysis to 2031

Manuka Honey

Increase in the impact of western culture, rapid urbanization, changes in consumers' perception toward the consumption of alcohol-based food products.

Manuka Honey market size was valued at $455.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $776.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.The growth of the global Manuka honey market is being propelled by factors such as the growing influence of Western culture, rapid urbanization, shifting consumer attitudes toward alcohol-infused food products, and evolving preferences in developing regions. However, market expansion is constrained by ongoing innovations in the ice cream industry and the presence of close substitute products. Despite these challenges, the rising millennial population presents promising opportunities for future market growth. With increasingly busy lifestyles, many consumers are finding it difficult to maintain a balanced diet. As a result, there is a growing trend toward the use of Manuka honey supplements to help meet daily nutritional needs. This shift is expected to drive demand for health supplements, contributing significantly to the expansion of the global Manuka honey market. The market's upward trajectory is largely driven by Manuka honey's well-known health benefits. It is widely consumed across Europe and North America, followed by growing adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. Popular product variants include organic Manuka honey, Comvita UMF 5+, Manuka Doctor, monofloral Manuka honey, MGO 925+, and Nelson Honey multifloral Manuka honey.The increasing use of Manuka honey powder in both the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries is also playing a key role in market growth. Its disease-fighting properties are accelerating its application in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, further fueling demand worldwide. As its potential across multiple sectors continues to be recognized, utilization of Manuka honey is expected to grow, driving industry expansion globally.Beyond nutrition, Manuka honey is also valued for its medicinal properties, particularly in wound care. It has demonstrated strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Research shows that Manuka honey can modulate the immune response especially by reducing acute inflammation driven by neutrophils, the body's most abundant white blood cells. Additionally, methylglyoxal, a key compound in Manuka honey, has been linked to enhanced wound healing and reduced inflammation. The presence of bioactive flavonoids and phenolic compounds further adds to its therapeutic potential. The manuka honey market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into UMF 5+, UMF 10+, UMF 15+, and UMF 20+. According to nature, the manuka honey market is fragmented into organic/natural and conventional. As per application, the market is divided into food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and others. Moreover, the manuka honey market is further classified into third-level segmentation through the application. On the basis of food and beverages, the market is bifurcated into beverages, dairy products, bakery and confectionary and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and the rest of LAMEA).By region, Europe has the largest share in 2021 and is expected to reach $296.6 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.2%, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. The dominance of the European region indicates a growing acceptance and preference for healthy products. Businesses are experimenting with new ways to promote their products and the health benefits of manuka honey. The report analyzes these key players of the global manuka honey industry . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player. 