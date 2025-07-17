AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Policy Maker™ Certification to Empower Ethical, AI-Driven Public Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-neutral and role-specific AI certification programs , has introduced its most policy-focused credential to date: AI+ Policy Maker™. Tailored for leaders, strategists, and changemakers in governance and public policy, the certification equips professionals with the skills to design, implement, and regulate responsible AI policies that drive measurable outcomes and ensure societal trust.As AI becomes an indispensable force in shaping economies, sustainability efforts, and governance models, the AI Policy Maker certification provides a critical knowledge base for integrating artificial intelligence into public systems while maintaining ethical, legal, and human rights considerations at the forefront. This program is designed for government officials, public administrators, business analysts, policy researchers, and future leaders seeking to drive innovation through AI-enabled decision-making.Covering eight high-impact modules, the curriculum delves into AI in governance, ethical frameworks, regulatory mechanisms, economic impacts, risk management, and collaborative strategy development. Participants gain exposure to advanced tools such as TensorFlow, SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations), Amazon S3, and AWS SageMaker—widely adopted for building transparent, scalable AI solutions in governance.The certification is delivered in two flexible formats:• A one-day instructor-led session (virtual or classroom) featuring real-time demos, interactive discussions, and case-based learning, led by AI Certified Trainers.• A self-paced option with 6 hours of on-demand content, including expert-led videos, e-books, podcasts, quizzes, and policy simulations.The course culminates in a proctored online exam comprising 50 multiple-choice or multiple-response questions to be completed in 90 minutes. A minimum passing score of 70% grants candidates an industry-recognized digital badge and credential, validating their proficiency in AI-informed policy-making.With the Global AI-Driven Policy & Governance Market expected to reach $39.5 billion by 2034 (Source: Market.Us), the demand for professionals who can navigate AI ethics, data governance, and regulatory innovation is surging. Governments, multilateral organizations, and private entities alike are seeking policy architects who can balance innovation with accountability, and this certification is built to meet that need.The AI+ Policy Maker™ certification empowers professionals to integrate AI into policy agendas, build ethical, risk-resilient frameworks, and drive data-informed decisions across sustainability, cybersecurity, and economic strategy. It enables leaders to turn AI insights into actionable, future-ready governance solutions.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.aiFor Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

