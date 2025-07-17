Patent Services USA Announces Issuance of Patent A Win for Independent Inventors

A newly issued design patent marks a major success for innovation secured with expert guidance from Patent Services USA. Learn how we can help you too !

Securing a patent is a powerful step toward protecting innovation, and we're proud to support inventors on that journey” — Rick Blake

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA, INC is proud to announce the successful granting of U.S. Design Patent No. D XXX, ,661, a major milestone for innovation and invention protection in the United States.This newly issued design patent represents another example of how everyday inventors can turn big ideas into protected intellectual property. The patent covers a unique ornamental design for a frozen rotor removal tool, now officially recognized and protected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). We congratulate the inventor on this remarkable achievement.At Patent Services USA, we specialize in helping inventors nationwide secure design and utility patents, providing a full suite of professional services including:Comprehensive patent search and analysisExpert technical drawingsFull USPTO application preparation and filingOngoing patent prosecution and guidanceOur proven process is designed to help new inventors turn ideas into issued patents. Ready to protect your invention? Explore our services now at:This patent success story underscores the value of early patent research and proper legal protection. By working with experienced professionals, inventors can protect their designs and bring their innovations to market with confidence.Need help getting started or want more details about Patent No. D1,002,661?Call us at (888) 344-6836 orEmail info@ownmyinvention.com to speak with a patent advisor today.

Patent Services USA national TV ad

