DHS Announces ICE Law Enforcement are Now Facing an 830 Percent Increase in Assaults

Mainstream media lies and hysterical political rhetoric are directly contributing to a massive surge in attacks on federal immigration enforcement officers

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are facing an 830 percent increase in assaults from January 21st to July 14th compared with the same period in 2024.

“Brave ICE law enforcement are risking their lives every day to keep our communities safe from the worst of the worst criminals,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE law enforcement are succeeding to remove terrorists, murderers, pedophiles and the most depraved among us from America’s communities, even as crazed rhetoric from gutter politicians are inspiring a massive increase in assaults against them. It is reprehensible that our officers are facing this threat while simply doing their jobs and enforcing the law.”

In recent weeks, both the media and politicians have escalated their anti-ICE rhetoric. Democratic members of Congress have been caught red-handed doxing and even physically assaulting ICE officials.

Just this week, Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA) showed a violent mob an ICE employee’s business card, putting a target on his back and prompting the mob to attack him. The official was struck by a rock and sent to the emergency room where he received multiple stitches.

Injuries sustained by an ICE employee after he was doxed to a violent mob by Rep. Carbajal

Earlier this year, Representative LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) trespassed on and stormed the Delaney Hall detention facility, where she proceeded to physically assault an ICE officer. She has been indicted on federal assault charges.

In Portland, ICE officers have been doxed and threatened by local antifa-affiliated organizations who are posting their pictures and personal addresses and threatening them and their families. One officer even had an individual show up at their house and dump trash on their lawn, which included signs that read “F**k you” and named the officer directly.

Trash dumped on ICE officer’s lawn with threatening language in Portland, Oregon

Meanwhile, the mainstream media continues to publish alarmist, patently false stories about federal immigration enforcement efforts.

During an enforcement operation where ICE and federal law enforcement rescued 14 children from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking, the media falsely reported that a man died in law enforcement custody. This was an outright lie. The man was not being pursued by law enforcement but still chose to climb up to the roof of a green house, where he fell 30 feet.

The media also falsely accused ICE of “targeting” children in a clear attempt to demonize law enforcement. Rather than separate families, ICE asks mothers if they want to be removed with their children or if the child should be placed with someone else safe the parent designates.

DHS has debunked dozens of these and other fake news narratives that are demonizing federal law enforcement, especially ICE officers, who are just trying to do their job. Their lies and fake stories continue to stir up hate and violence, which is leading to these assaults.

# # #