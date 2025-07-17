Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina welcomes state-of-the-art science training centre

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, has welcomed the opening of a groundbreaking new facility in Pretoria, dedicated to strengthening South Africa’s scientific capacity and equipping the next generation of researchers with advanced skills in molecular science and laboratory management.

Speaking at the official opening of the Centre for Advanced Training and Innovative Research (CATIR) today, Deputy Minister Gina described the initiative as a milestone in the country’s journey to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.

CATIR is a partnership among the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI), the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, a United States-based company specialising in clinical and life sciences research.

“By investing in this centre, we are investing in the future of South African science, empowering our researchers, nurturing young talent, and fostering an environment where innovation can thrive,” Deputy Minister Gina said.

Already benefiting from this initiative are students from previously disadvantaged universities such as Sefako Makgatho, Venda, and Limpopo.

“This launch is especially significant as it aligns with our Decadal Plan 2022–2032, which aims to build a transformed, inclusive and coherent National System of Innovation that responds to the needs of society and the economy.”

The CATIR will serve as a dedicated hub to provide practical, hands-on training in advanced molecular techniques and laboratory management, bridging the gap between academic study and real-world application. Once fully operational, the facility will have the capacity to train up to 160 students annually. The first cohort of 20 students is expected to complete training before the end of 2025.

Deputy Minister Gina highlighted the role of the SAMRC as a trusted project management partner, citing its proven track record in implementing capacity-building programmes that have benefited young scientists from historically under-resourced universities, including Zululand, Limpopo, Venda and Walter Sisulu.

Deputy Minister welcomed Thermo Fisher as a partner in this endeavour, saying their expertise and resources will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of CATIR and open new avenues for scientific discovery, and the future of South Africa’s young scientist community.”

Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the SAMRC, emphasised the critical importance of strengthening South Africa’s scientific skills base:

Prof Ntusi said the development of the CATIR reflected the SAMRC’s belief in the value of investing in the infrastructure and expertise that will help our country address local gaps in critical areas of science.

“The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that we needed to do more to build skills in clinical and molecular testing to improve the resilience of our health system against the diseases of today and tomorrow. The opening of this important new educational facility is a landmark moment in our journey to achieving this important goal.”

Urmi Prasad Richardson, President of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Thermo Fisher Scientific, emphasised the importance of public-private collaboration in strengthening health systems.

“The opening of the CATIR demonstrates the importance of public-private partnerships in helping to build a more resilient health system in South Africa and underpins our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Alongside the SAMRC, we are proud to be investing our time, resources and knowledge into this important new facility, to meet our shared goal of building locally relevant capabilities and expertise amongst the next generation of South Africa’s scientists.”

The establishment of CATIR underscores the importance of partnership in building the skills and resilience required to address the health challenges of today and tomorrow.

Deputy Minister Gina called on all stakeholders to continue working together across sectors and disciplines to build a brighter, healthier, and more prosperous future for all.

