U.S. Scrap Metal Recycling Market Set to Surge to USD 18.47 Bn by 2035, Driven by Circular Economy and Tech Innovation

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. scrap metal recycling market is rapidly gaining momentum, with the industry projected to grow from USD 10,284 million in 2024 to USD 18,472 million by 2035, reflecting a robust 5.5% CAGR during the 2025–2035 forecast period.The U.S. scrap metal recycling market is propelled by growing industrial demand for sustainable, cost-effective raw materials, reinforced government incentives, steelmaking electrification, and green initiatives in the automotive and construction sectors.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7418 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The U.S. Scrap Metal Recycling market is expected to reach USD 18,472 million by 2035, up from USD 10,284 million in 2024.2. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2035.3. Ferrous scrap accounts for a significant share of total scrap metal recycled, driven by its widespread use in construction and automotive industries.4. Non-ferrous metals, particularly aluminum and copper, are gaining traction due to their high recycling value and energy savings.5.Growing focus on sustainability and circular economy practices is boosting demand for scrap metal recycling.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the U.S. Scrap Metal Recycling Market:Prominent players in the market are American Pulverizer Company, Commercial Metals Company (CMC), OmniSource, Metal Management Inc., among others.Key Growth Drivers & Market Dynamics:Environmental and regulatory push: Mounting pressure from sustainability regulations and the drive toward circular economy models are propelling manufacturers and recyclers to favour recycled metals over virgin ones.Rise of EAF steelmaking: The ongoing shift toward electric arc furnace (EAF) production in the steel industry is increasing demand for high-grade ferrous scrap.End-user demand: Major industries including automotive, construction, shipbuilding, mining, transportation, aerospace, oil & gas, and heavy equipment are scaling up the use of recycled metals as they pursue lightweighting and emissions reductions.Technological advancements: Investment in state-of-the-art sorting, shredding, and bailing systems is enhancing recycling efficiency, reducing contamination, and improving the quality and value of recovered materials.Policy incentives: Federal and regional incentive programs, combined with extended producer responsibilities, are fostering infrastructure investment and improved logistics in the sector.Regional Highlights:Southwest U.S.: Fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 6.6% through 2035.West U.S.: Follows closely with a 6.2% CAGR as green initiatives and resource recovery gain pace.Midwest U.S.: Expected to grow at 5%+ CAGR, owing to its established manufacturing and ferrous recycling infrastructure.Northeast & Southeast U.S.: Characterized by strong scrap generation and industrial modernization, though growth may be tempered by land availability and regulations.Get Full Access of the Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7418 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the U.S. Scrap Metal Recycling Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The U.S. scrap metal recycling market is comprehensively segmented to reflect its diverse applications and materials. Based on metal type, the market is divided into ferrous metals—such as stainless steel, carbon steel, mild steel, and cast iron—and non-ferrous metals, which include aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, zinc, brass, tin, gold, and others.In terms of scrap origin, the market is categorized into new scrap and old scrap. Recycling processes are classified into shearing, shredding, and bailing. The market serves a broad range of end-user industries, including automotive, shipbuilding, construction, mining, railway and transportation, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, heavy equipment, and others. Regionally, the market is segmented into West U.S., Southwest U.S., Midwest U.S., Northeast U.S., and Southeast U.S., capturing the geographical diversity and regional demand variations across the country.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global scrap metal recycling market is estimated to be valued at US$ 307.5 billion in 2024 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 577.2 billion by the end of 2034.The global steel scrap market is valued at 655 Million Metric Tons in 2023 and is forecasted to jump to 1,050 Million Metric Tons by 2033, rising at a steady CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 