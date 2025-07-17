MACAU, July 17 - The 31st Egmont Group Plenary was held in Luxembourg from 6 to 11 July 2025, uniting financial intelligence units (FIUs) from member jurisdictions to enhance financial intelligence sharing and cooperation. Participants explored international collaboration mechanisms and innovative approaches to combat money laundering and terrorist financing amid evolving global challenges.

Representatives from the Financial Intelligence Office of the Unitary Police Service (GIF) engaged in discussions across various Working Groups Meetings, the Heads of FIU Meeting, Regional Group Meeting, and the Plenary Meeting. Key topics of these meetings included “FIU Autonomy and Operational Independence”, “Resourcing the Fight Against Illicit Finance” and “Future Egmont Secure Web”. Additionally, working groups and operational training sessions addressed critical anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) issues, such as effective informal international cooperation and increasing FIUs’ effectiveness in the asset recovery process. These meetings and training sessions enabled GIF’s representatives to gain better understanding of the latest AML trends while establishing intelligence-sharing channels with counterparts to develop or sustain future collaboration.

At the margins of the plenary, GIF met with delegates of the FIU of the Republic of Angola. Both parties formally completed the final process in concluding the Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering, associated predicate offences, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

Comprising over 180 FIUs worldwide, the Egmont Group promotes collaboration among FIUs and law enforcement agencies. It also provides secure encrypted platform for members to exchange professional knowledge and financial intelligence, with an aim to deepen international cooperation to safeguard global financial systems. As a member of the Egmont Group since 2009, GIF has actively participated in international meetings and fulfilled membership obligations, aligning with China’s Belt and Road Initiative to enhance financial intelligence ties with partner jurisdictions.