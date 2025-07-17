Submit Release
Eagle Americas Corp. Appoints Edgewater Machinery as Agent for Mid-Atlantic Region

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Americas Corp. announces the appointment of Justin Oslosky, owner of Edgewater Machinery, as its new agent representative for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

With 20 years of experience as a sales engineer in the metal fabrication industry, Justin brings deep technical knowledge and a customer-focused approach to his new role. Previously managing a portfolio of over 1,700 accounts across four states, he has developed a strong track record of delivering tailored solutions to manufacturers in the sheet metal and fabrication sectors.

Now representing Eagle’s fiber laser and automation systems, Justin will support customers throughout the region with system selection, integration, and service guidance.
“Justin’s industry experience and commitment to helping customers succeed make him a strong addition to our growing U.S. network,” said Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas Corp. “We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to expand access to Eagle technology across the Mid-Atlantic.”

For more information, please contact: justin@edgewatermachinery.com.

Natalia Drobka
Eagle Sp. z o.o.
+48 575 050 778
email us here
