Eagle Americas Corp. Appoints Edgewater Machinery as Agent for Mid-Atlantic Region
Eagle Americas appoints Edgewater Machinery as new agent for the Mid-Atlantic region, expanding fiber laser support and service in six U.S. states.
With 20 years of experience as a sales engineer in the metal fabrication industry, Justin brings deep technical knowledge and a customer-focused approach to his new role. Previously managing a portfolio of over 1,700 accounts across four states, he has developed a strong track record of delivering tailored solutions to manufacturers in the sheet metal and fabrication sectors.
Now representing Eagle’s fiber laser and automation systems, Justin will support customers throughout the region with system selection, integration, and service guidance.
“Justin’s industry experience and commitment to helping customers succeed make him a strong addition to our growing U.S. network,” said Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas Corp. “We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to expand access to Eagle technology across the Mid-Atlantic.”
For more information, please contact: justin@edgewatermachinery.com.
