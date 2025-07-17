WATCH: Oversight Committee Releases Anthony Bernal’s Deposition Video

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today released the video of Anthony Bernal’s deposition as part of the investigation of the cover-up of President Biden’s cognitive decline and unauthorized executive actions. Mr. Bernal pleaded the Fifth Amendment to all questions, including if any unelected official or family members executed the duties of the President and if Joe Biden ever instructed him to lie about his health. Read More: Comer Statement on Anthony Bernal Pleading the Fifth Chairman Comer Subpoenas Anthony Bernal After Bailing on Transcribed Interview

