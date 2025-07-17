FITNESS PROJECT Becomes One of the First Gyms in the North Houston Metro Area to Launch A Physician-Led Wellness Program

FITNESS PROJECT Team Dr. Jim Bowen, Medical Director ApexMD in partnership with FITNESS PROJECT

FITNESS PROJECT launches physician-led wellness with ApexMD, bringing Dr. Jim Bowen's expertise to gym members for holistic, personalized care.

FITNESS PROJECT has always been more than treadmills and dumbbells—our purpose is to build stronger bodies, stronger communities, and stronger purpose.” — Troy Wise, VP of Marketing

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FITNESS PROJECT , the mission-driven, five-location gym brand serving Greater Houston, is redefining what a community gym can be by introducing a physician-led wellness program in partnership with ApexMD, a top-tier telehealth provider focused on personalized, lifestyle-driven care. Overseen by renowned Mayo Clinic–trained physician Dr. Jim Bowen, M.D.—former Chief of Medical Staff at the U.S. Naval Academy and leader of globally recognized performance and longevity centers such as Tony Robbins’ Fountain Life—this collaboration delivers medical-grade wellness services directly inside the fitness environment.Launching as FITNESS PROJECT approaches its five-year anniversary since evolving from Gold’s Gym in September 2020, the program underscores the brand’s commitment to pairing world-class fitness with accessible, science-backed wellness for every member.“FITNESS PROJECT has always been more than treadmills and dumbbells—our purpose is to build stronger bodies, stronger communities, and stronger purpose,” said Troy Wise, VP of Marketing. “As we celebrate five years under the FITNESS PROJECT banner, we’re raising the bar again. By blending our vibrant group & studio classes, recovery amenities, and community-focused initiatives with Dr. Bowen’s cutting-edge medical protocols, we’re giving North Houston a holistic health experience that’s affordable, approachable, and truly transformative.” Bryan Murphy, CEO & Founder, added, “After 25 years in the industry, my vision keeps expanding. Evolving from Gold’s Gym to FITNESS PROJECT in 2020 was just the beginning—we’re committed to making meaningful wellness accessible to everyone we serve.”- Highlights of the new Fitness Project Medical Wellness Program include:- Private telehealth consultations with licensed ApexMD providers- Personalized health-optimization plans engineered by Dr. Bowen- Physician-prescribed, FDA-approved medications targeting cardiovascular health, visceral-fat reduction, metabolic balance, and improved sleep- Lifestyle coaching aligned with each member’s long-term wellness goals and FITNESS PROJECT training programsThis Medical Wellness Program is offered to FITNESS PROJECT members separately from standard gym membership, giving participants individualized care in a streamlined, budget-friendly format—whether they’re jump-starting healthy habits, boosting vitality, or optimizing athletic performance.To learn more, visit https://fitnessproject.us/ or contact the nearest Fitness Project location in the north Houston area.About Fitness Project:FITNESS PROJECT is a purpose-driven gym brand dedicated to turning personal fitness into community transformation with multiple locations throughout the Greater Houston area, including The Woodlands, Conroe, Kingwood, Magnolia, and Humble, Texas. More than just a place to work out, FITNESS PROJECT is committed to building stronger bodies, stronger communities, and a stronger sense of purpose by offering state-of-the-art facilities, expert-led group & studio fitness classes, personal training, and wellness programs. A portion of every membership supports local charitable initiatives, allowing members to not only improve their own health but also give back. At FITNESS PROJECT, every workout contributes to something bigger—turning personal fitness into community transformation. Learn more at www.fitnessproject.us About ApexMD:ApexMD is a leading telemedicine provider focused on delivering personalized, physician-led wellness solutions through secure, accessible virtual care. Founded by Randall Hunt, ApexMD offers comprehensive medical services including weight management, men’s health optimization, and longevity protocols. With a mission to bridge the gap between medicine and everyday wellness, ApexMD empowers individuals to achieve optimal health through evidence-based, clinically guided programs. For more information, visit www.apexmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.