AJ’s Place: A fresh start for 22 Spokanites in reentry 

On June 25, housing and reentry advocates gather for the grand opening of AJ’s Place in Spokane.

AJ’s Place, located in Spokane’s Emerson-Garfield neighborhood, offers something powerful: a fresh start.

Revive Center for Returning Citizens recently opened AJ’s Place, one of three newly acquired and rehabilitated properties funded by a $4 million Rapid Capital investment from the state Housing Trust Fund. Together with Amarah’s Lofts and Shemuel’s Space, these homes will provide 22 units of permanent supportive housing for people rebuilding their lives.

Revive Center for Returning Citizens serves those who are returning to their communities after serving time in jails, prisons, and institutions. Those who are system-impacted have uniquely challenging times accessing housing, employment, education, and many other assets that are essential for gaining stability and independence. With 24/7 support and trauma-informed care, Revive Center isn’t just creating housing, they’re creating healing, stability, and belonging.

Learn more about Revive Center on their website.