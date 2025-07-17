ViaPath Technologies Launches ViaPath HealthTech™ and Will Be Honored at Teladoc Health Forum with Connected Care Award

ViaPath Technologies launches ViaPath HealthTech™, a HIPAA-compliant healthcare app, winning the 2025 Connected Care Award for innovation in corrections.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies is proud to announce the official launch of ViaPath HealthTechTM, a groundbreaking HIPAA-compliant, tablet-based application designed to enable the delivery of secure and efficient healthcare solutions in correctional settings. This innovative technology addresses the unique challenges faced by these facilities, including manual workflows, staff shortages, and limited access to providers, ultimately enhancing safety and security for both the incarcerated and staff.

ViaPath HealthTech introduces the Healthcare Service Request (HRS) system, a transformative alternative to traditional paper forms. This new system accelerates healthcare-related communications, extends counselor coverage, and ensures that healthcare requests are triaged within 24 hours.

The ViaPath HealthTech platform enables providers to offer a comprehensive array of telehealth services around the clock, including:

● Immediate triage for healthcare emergencies

● Mental health sessions, dental consultations, and pharmacy inquiries

● Access to medical history through an Electronic Health Record (EHR)/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) interface

● Capability for providers to add notes and schedule sessions

● Group sessions for Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA), and anger management

● Services for the hearing impaired, including American Sign Language and live captioning

● Customizable virtual backgrounds

● Provider-driven guest invitations

In addition to its core functionalities, the application supports multilingual interpretative services and can supplement facilities' and providers' staffing through ViaPath's extensive network of trusted partnerships, emphasizing our commitment to addressing diverse healthcare needs.

The impact of ViaPath HealthTech has been substantial in a recent pilot, achieving remarkable results such as:

● 75% reduction in staff overtime costs related to patient escorting

● 100% of healthcare requests triaged within 24 hours

● 92.3% patient satisfaction rate with remote care

● 72% reduction in grievances related to unmet healthcare needs

● 65% reduction in refused healthcare visits

Additionally, ViaPath Technologies is pleased to announce that we have been selected to receive the prestigious 2025 Connected Care Award at Teladoc Health’s Forum conference, scheduled for July 21-22, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Recognized out of 82 nominations from various sectors, including health plans and employer groups, this award acknowledges our commitment to creating innovative, technology-enabled care models that enhance the quality of healthcare delivery.

“Our team is thrilled to receive the 2025 Connected Care Award,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “This recognition reflects our hard work and dedication to improving healthcare delivery through technology. We believe that innovation is key to enhancing patient outcomes, and we remain committed to our mission in this vital area.”

Teladoc Health’s annual Forum event brings together industry leaders to share insights and discuss the latest advancements in healthcare technology and virtual care. This year’s theme, “Limitless,” focuses on care without limits and innovation without boundaries, aligning seamlessly with ViaPath Technologies’ mission to utilize technology to create effective and sustainable healthcare models.

“The Forum Awards honor virtual care leaders and trailblazers whose achievements go above and beyond to advance virtual care worldwide,” said Teladoc Health Hospital and Health Systems President Andy Puterbaugh. “We are proud to recognize our partners at ViaPath Technologies with the 2025 Connected Care Award for their innovative efforts in creating new models that optimize and transform the care experience for patients and providers. Their work embodies the limitless potential of connected care.”

Viapath Technologies will showcase its innovative solutions and engage with other industry leaders at this prestigious conference next week.

For more information about ViaPath Technologies and our award-winning solutions, please visit www.viapath.com.



