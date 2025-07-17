Electronic Musicians HIji RR, Monkey Warhol Collaborate for 'Lucky Stars'

HIji RR's "Lucky Stars (feat. Monkey Warhol)" is available now and includes two remixes + a music video.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIji RR returns with a new track, but this time in collaboration with Monkey Warhol . “Lucky Stars (feat. Monkey Warhol)” is a catchy electro-pop song set to melodic hooks and hypnotic beats, marking the first original collaboration between these two electronic musicians. The single includes two additional remixes: the groove-driven, passion-hinted “Lucky Stars (Stargaze & Chill Mix)” and the darker, avante-garde instrumental “Lucky Stars (Stranded Mix)”. Rounding out this release is a live action/animated music video: it tells an exciting story of Monkey Warhol piloting a spacecraft through the stars while HIji RR (in a remote control room) guides him through the challenges that he faces.“Lucky Stars” precedes the release of “HIji RR vs. Monkey Warhol”, an e.p. featuring 5 songs by the two electronic musicians that is due out later this year.“Working with Monkey Warhol has been an absolute gift,” said HIji RR of this collaboration. “I typically work independently, writing and producing all of my own music. For the first time, I was put in a position of writing & performing lyrics & melodies on top of someone else’s music. It was an exciting and refreshing experience to build on Monkey Warhol’s well-crafted tracks. The end result is a fantastic melding of our styles — one that brings out something new and different in each of us.”Monkey Warhol added, “I'm always working on new music, and to keep things interesting, I sent HIji RR some stuff to see what he’d put on top of it. It was awesome to hear how our two styles melded so effortlessly! I think he came up with some really great ideas and took the songs to the next level."“Lucky Stars (feat. Monkey Warhol)” is available now across all major digital platforms through HIji RR’s artist pages. The official "Lucky Stars" music video is also available on HIji RR’s YouTube page.About Monkey WarholTechno pop artist Monkey Warhol hails out of Minneapolis. Originally conceived as a side project, Monkey Warhol uses synthetic instruments and creative experimentation to produce energetic electronic music. “Times of Your Life”, “Lovely Lady”, and “Everything Starts with an E” are among his most well-known tracks. Regarding his name, “Monkey” is a reference to the "infinite monkey theorem”, while “Warhol” is a reference to the expression “15 minutes of fame”. Learn more about Monkey Warhol at www.monkeywarhol.com About HIji RRPronounced "high" "jye" "are are", HIji RR is an American electronic musician based in Silicon Valley, California who fuses together synthesizers, guitars, and virtual instruments into electronic songs with catchy hooks. Notable tracks include “Another Number”, “When I’m Ready”, and “Don’t Mix Too Fine”. His songs are further expressed through music videos that are produced & directed through HIji RR’s vision. When not focusing on his own works, he remixes other artists, transforming original tracks into new creations. Alternative rock, industrial, and electronica are just a few words that describe HIji RR. Learn more at www.hijirr.com

"Lucky Stars (feat. Monkey Warhol)" - HIji RR (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

