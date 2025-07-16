Orange County Takes Different Approach to Treat Mental Illness Through CARE Courts

The law, which went into effect statewide last December, empowers judges to mandate that a person with mounting mental health problems undergo treatment, whether the person consents or not. Orange County is taking a different approach, however–with something called “relentless outreach” in getting mental health treatment to those that need it the most.

