Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,069 in the last 365 days.

Orange County Takes Different Approach to Treat Mental Illness Through CARE Courts

The law, which went into effect statewide last December, empowers judges to mandate that a person with mounting mental health problems undergo treatment, whether the person consents or not. Orange County is taking a different approach, however–with something called “relentless outreach” in getting mental health treatment to those that need it the most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Orange County Takes Different Approach to Treat Mental Illness Through CARE Courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more