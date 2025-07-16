City of Hamilton affirms long-term commitment to the Art Gallery of Hamilton

New agreement secures collection, enhances cultural programming and strengthens downtown revitalization

HAMILTON, ON – Today, Hamilton City Council ratified a new funding and partnership agreement with the Art Gallery of Hamilton (AGH) that will preserve and protect one of Canada’s most significant public art collections, strengthen cultural and wellness programming for residents and contribute to the City’s broader downtown revitalization and economic development goals.

Under the new agreement, the City will provide enhanced operational and capital support to the AGH, which holds a collection valued at approximately $1 billion. In addition, the City will provide the Art Gallery with one-time funding of up to 1.5 million in 2025.

The renewed agreement strengthens oversight, governance and long-term sustainability for the AGH, one of Hamilton’s most important cultural institutions, while helping to safeguard a world-class public asset that belongs to the people of Hamilton. It also mitigates potential legal, financial and reputational risks that could arise from underinvestment or inaction.

“This partnership secures one of the most valuable public art collections in the country and ensures continued public access to arts, education and wellness programming,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “It also underscores our Council’s ongoing commitment to building a more vibrant, inclusive and economically resilient Hamilton.”

In 2024 alone, the Gallery welcomed over 185,000 visitors, engaged more than 10,000 students and delivered 1,200 health and wellness programs in collaboration with community agencies. The Gallery also employs 53 full-time staff and generates an economic impact estimated at $39.7 million annually.

“The Gallery has served generations of Hamiltonians and remains a cornerstone of our civic and cultural identity,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “This agreement provides long-term financial stability and preserves the integrity of a treasured city asset for the benefit of the entire community.”

With this agreement, the City ensures that this treasured institution continues to thrive and serve the entire community.