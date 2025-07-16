Veteran Christian Lopez shines through challenges at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games

Christian Lopez, a 30-year-old Veteran, has proven that courage and determination can transform lives. As a member of the Puerto Rico PVA team at VA Caribbean Healthcare System – San Juan, he’ll be competing in his first National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG) this year.

Originally from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Lopez joined the Adaptive Sports Program after moving back home in 2018. Suffering from a traumatic brain injury and the loss of his right leg below the knee due to a car accident during his military service, he faced challenges adjusting back to civilian life.

When he first joined the program, he was notably shy and withdrawn. However, his life took a dramatic turn when he was invited to participate in the Adaptive Cycling clinic. The clinic not only provided him with an avenue to stay physically active, but it also introduced him to a supportive community. With the unwavering support of his wife and son—who accompany him on the nearly two-hour drive to the training site—Lopez has embraced this new chapter with enthusiasm and commitment. His training has rekindled his aspirations, with a goal to continuously improve in cycling and potentially become a Paralympic athlete.

At this year’s National Veterans Wheelchair Games, Lopez will showcase his newfound skills and determination across multiple events: Air Pistol, Air Rifle, Cornhole, Handcycling and Field sports, including Discus, Shot Put and Javelin.

Lopez’s wife has observed a significant positive shift in his mental health since he began training for the games. His has transformed from a quiet and introverted individual to someone who has developed social connections, and how he shows maturity and dedication is a testament to the profound impact of adaptive sports. His participation has not only reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety, but also inspired him to face challenges with a positive attitude.

Lopez’s journey from isolation to empowerment is an inspiration to many other Veterans facing similar challenges. With his positive outlook and dedication, he continues to embody strength and perseverance, proving that with the right support, every challenge can be turned into an opportunity for growth and accomplishment.

Stay tuned as Lopez competes in and inspires at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games!