MFA Spokesperson's Comments in Response to Indonesian Media Reports on the Whereabouts of Muhammad Riza Chalid

In response to Indonesian media reports on the whereabouts of Muhammad Riza Chalid, the MFA Spokesperson said:

“Our immigration records show that Muhammad Riza Chalid is not in Singapore and has not entered Singapore for some time.”

“If officially requested, Singapore will provide the necessary assistance to Indonesia, within the ambit of our laws and international obligations.”

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 JULY 2025