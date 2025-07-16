MFA Spokesperson's Comments in Response to Indonesian Media Reports on the Whereabouts of Muhammad Riza Chalid
In response to Indonesian media reports on the whereabouts of Muhammad Riza Chalid, the MFA Spokesperson said:
“Our immigration records show that Muhammad Riza Chalid is not in Singapore and has not entered Singapore for some time.”
“If officially requested, Singapore will provide the necessary assistance to Indonesia, within the ambit of our laws and international obligations.”
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
16 JULY 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.