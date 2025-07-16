Secretary of State Wes Allen Testifies Before US House of Representatives on Alabama Election Security

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, testified before the United States House of Representatives Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Elections in a hearing titled, “Revisiting the 2024 Elections with Secretaries of State” yesterday, April 8, 2025.

“Since taking office more than half a million ineligible voters have been removed from our state’s voter file. Our voter file, which was a bloated mess on the day I took office, is now the most accurate record of eligible voters our state has ever had,” Allen testified. “Alabama’s 2024 Election Cycle was administered with election integrity as the primary goal and that goal was achieved.”

Secretary Allen also addressed two hurdles the Secretary of State’s Office faced while preparing for the 2024 Election Cycle, both involving lack of cooperation from the federal government under the previous administration.

“First, the immediate removal of deceased voters from our voter file should be common sense. However, obtaining access to the Social Security Administration’s National Master Death Index was absurdly time consuming and overly burdensome. Unnecessary red tape makes it more difficult than it should be. You, as members of Congress, can cut through that red tape and make this important data immediately available to all 50 states,” Allen explained to the subcommittee. “Second, my efforts to gain access to noncitizen data held by the United States Citizenship & Immigration Services, USCIS, were repeatedly denied by the previous administration. Fortunately, President Trump’s EO directing DHS to cooperate with states to eliminate non-citizens from our voter file will allow batch comparisons of DHS noncitizen data to our state-level voter files, allowing for the immediate removal of those who are illegally registered to vote. Granting states immediate access to this data is crucial. Only United Citizens should participate in our elections.”

The full text of Secretary Allen’s testimony may be found here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/press/Secretary%20Allen's%20Testimony%204.8.25.pdf.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg