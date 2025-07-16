Secretary of State Wes Allen Implements New Election Security Measure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is announcing the introduction of a security emblem to Alabama ballots in 2026. Alabama is the first state in the nation to work with our Alabama ballot printing vendor to implement the use of security emblems that are invisible to the human eye, and are detectable only with specialized equipment that will be provided to election officials in each county.

“The implementation of this emblem system is taking our state’s election security to the highest level that it has ever been. My team and I have been working on the development and implementation of this level of ballot protection since my first days in office,” stated Allen. “Rolling out these ballot measures by the date of the 2026 election cycle was the goal, and I am honored to say it is a goal we have met.”

The security emblems will be officially in use for the 2026 Primary Election and 2026 Primary Runoff Election absentee ballots. Beginning with the 2026 General Election, all ballots in Alabama will include a security emblem. The placement and design of the emblem will be altered each election cycle to ensure ballot security.

“Protecting Alabama’s elections is of the utmost importance to me,” Allen said. “I am incredibly proud of the work my team and I have done to lead the nation in election security advancements.”

