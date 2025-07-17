eStruxture Launches Inaugural Green Finance Framework to Support Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

Canada’s First “Green Finance Framework” For Data Centers Supports Digital Infrastructure

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStruxture Data Centers, the largest Canadian data-center platform, has launched an industry-leading Green Finance Framework to support the company’s long-term sustainability and growth.The Framework will allow eStruxture to issue a range of green finance instruments, including green bonds, green loans, and green asset-backed securities. The proceeds from these will help drive projects with positive environmental impact, including energy efficiency upgrades, renewable energy integration, sustainable water management, and circular economy innovations.“As a proudly Canadian company, we believe that the AI revolution doesn’t have to come at the expense of our environment,” said Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. “This Framework aligns with our core principles and will help us build and operate next generation cloud and AI-ready data centers. This both supports Canadian economic growth and reflects our values of integrity, efficiency, and a deep respect for our environment.”eStruxture is the first Canadian-based data center operator to introduce a Green Finance Framework. The framework not only supports sustainable digital infrastructure, it also shows that innovation and environmental responsibility can – and must – go hand in hand as AI, cloud, and high-performance computing continue to accelerate.“Data centers are a dynamic growth market with significant long-term potential for investors,” added Taylor Hammond, eStruxture’s Head of Corporate Development and Capital Markets. “Our Green Finance Framework will support ongoing capital raising efforts as we continue to grow across Canada.”eStruxture has embedded environmental sustainability at the core of its platform since it was founded in 2017. The company has led the Canadian market in energy-efficient design, renewable power sourcing, and water-conscious operations through its growing platform of more than 16 facilities across Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.The Framework has been reviewed by Sustainalytics, a leading ESG ratings firm, which issued a Second Party Opinion confirming the Framework’s alignment with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2021) and the Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles (2025).eStruxture intends to report on the allocation and impact of financed projects under the Framework in its corporate reporting. The Framework and Second Party Opinion are available in the Resource Library section of eStruxture’s website.AdvisorScotiabank acted as Sole Sustainability Structuring Agent for the Framework.About eStruxtureeStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider. It is headquartered in Montreal, with additional locations in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. The company supports Canada’s rapidly growing data needs by providing the flexibility to rapidly scale and adapt to evolving demands so you can stay ahead in a fast-changing digital landscape.eStruxture’s 1,000 customers trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, AI, GPUaaS, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security, and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.For more information, visit www.estruxture.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn.For More Information:Media Contact

