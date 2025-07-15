In response to the EU’s foreign affairs ministers meeting to discuss the list of options for political action against Israel, Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam’s Policy Lead in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Gaza, said:

“Every day that passes without real action means more death and destruction. Yet, once again, Europe is kicking the can down the road.

“The recent aid deal may have been a step, but, in reality, it is mere breadcrumbs. Aid alone cannot stop this catastrophe. We cannot continue to watch children killed and say ‘we are making progress’. We cannot watch food rot in aid trucks while people starve and say ‘this is working.’

“The EU cannot continue to maintain full ties with a government it acknowledges may be violating EU human rights principles, while offering humanitarian aid with one hand and enabling impunity with the other.

“We do not need another cautious statement nor another backroom deal. We need real leadership and decisive action. Enough of passing the buck. Enough of the delay. Enough of the bloodshed.”