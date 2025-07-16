Submit Release
Improving cooperation with the Netherlands in field of science, technology, innovation

Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation Academician Bela Balint spoke today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Serbia Martijn Elgersma about potential areas of cooperation between the two countries and presented him projects within the BIO4 campus.

