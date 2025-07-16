Improving cooperation with the Netherlands in field of science, technology, innovation

Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation Academician Bela Balint spoke today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Serbia Martijn Elgersma about potential areas of cooperation between the two countries and presented him projects within the BIO4 campus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.