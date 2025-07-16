Regular replacement of Serbian Armed Forces contingent in UN peacekeeping operation in Lebanon

The Ministry of Defence announced today that a regular replacement of the Serbian Armed Forces contingent deployed in the “East” sector has been carried out in the United Nations peacekeeping operation in Lebanon.

