“I Kept Walking” — A Courageous Memoir of Resilience, Culture, and the Human Spirit

Dr. Minou Soumekh Michlin Releases Powerful Immigrant Story That Inspires Across Generations

CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Kept Walking by Dr. Minou Soumekh Michlin is an extraordinary new memoir that traces the life of a bold young woman who refused to be defined by childhood illness or societal limitations. From the narrow alleys of Tehran’s Grand Bazaar to the halls of academia and clinical practice in the United States, Dr. Michlin’s inspiring story offers a rare glimpse into the perseverance of the human spirit.Born in Iran and stricken by polio at the age of three, Dr. Michlin grew up navigating a world that often told her what she couldn’t do. But through determination, faith, and a deep inner strength, she challenged both her physical condition and the rigid expectations of a conservative culture. Her journey is not just about overcoming adversity—it's about transcending it.I Kept Walking is a love letter to identity, motherhood, and the courage it takes to keep moving forward—even when the path is uncertain. The book speaks directly to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider, been underestimated, or dared to dream beyond their circumstances. Whether you're a daughter or a mother, Jewish or Persian, immigrant or dreamer, this memoir will resonate deeply with your soul.“I wrote this book after retiring from a life dedicated to social work and education,” says Dr. Michlin. “It became a way to reflect on everything I’ve lived through—the losses, the lessons, and the small victories that eventually added up to a meaningful life. I wanted to show that limitations—whether from nature or culture—do not have to define us.”Dr. Michlin brings decades of wisdom to her storytelling. With a doctorate in Social Welfare from Yeshiva University and a lifelong career in clinical and academic social work, she served as a professor at Southern Connecticut State University for over 30 years. She was also the first and only social worker at Tehran’s Jewish hospital, Sapir, and continues to volunteer with the Iranian American Jewish Federation in Los Angeles.The book is not just a personal memoir—it is a deeply relevant immigrant narrative that offers hope, strength, and insight in a time when the voices of women and minorities are more vital than ever. I Kept Walking is a testimony to the belief that resilience is not loud—it’s steady, silent, and persistent.I Kept Walking is now available on Amazon and through www.ikeptwalkingbook.com About the Author:Dr. Minou Soumekh Michlin is a Professor Emeritus of Social Work, a mother, a grandmother, and a lifelong advocate for families and children. She has published academic works in both Farsi and English and continues to volunteer in the Los Angeles community.

Global Book Network - Minou Soumekh Michlin, author of I Kept Walking

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.