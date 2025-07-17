One of The Biggest Standup Comedy Events of the Summer: 'Comedy & Vibes' Will Kick Off The 17th Annual Miami Takeover

The 17th Annual Miami Takeover is returning to Miami next week in collaboration with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) from July 24th-27th, 2025, with an exhilarating four-day music, art and entertainment festival lineup including its The 17th Annual Miami Takeover is returning to Miami this month in collaboration with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) from July 24th-27th, 2025, with an exhilarating four-day music, art and entertainment festival lineup including it The 17th Annual Miami Takeover will Kickoff With Comedy & Vibes in downtown Miami.

The 17th Annual Miami Takeover is returning to South Beach and downtown Miami even bigger and better this month, delivering one of the most exhilerating cultural event series in the country.” — Wylie Kynard, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover, LLC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Takeover is returning to Miami Beach and downtown Miami next week in collaboration with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) from July 24th-27th, 2025, with an exhilarating four-day music, art and entertainment festival lineup featuring eight exhilarating events including its first official kick-off event titled “Comedy & Vibes” happening on Thursday, July 24th, 2025 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. in downtown Miami at the iconic Hardrock Cafe (401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132).Dubbed one of Miami’s biggest summer comedy events of the summer, “Comedy & Vibes” will provide attendees a night of laughs, drinks, food, and good vibes as some of America’s most hilarious comedians transform the Hardrock Cafe venue into a room of laughter. Headliner comedian, Kyle Grooms, along with local South Florida featured comedians, Brian G. (aka Mr. FitFat) and Bert Cornelius will deliver a night of laughs while Miami’s very own comedian, Larry Dogg, will be the event’s official host, while also providing a live performance with his famous Larry Dogg Band. Following the comedy show from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. is the afterparty with FAMU’s very own, DJ Boweezy, who will be spinning the best hip-hop, R&B, and afro-beats set list.Attendees will have access to premium hookah services, premium bottle service specials, decadent cocktails and cigar services as they mingle, dance and vibe with new and old friends. As the first official kickoff event of the 17th Annual Miami Takeover, the nightlife producers and owners of The Miami Takeover say they are looking forward to hosting a variety of visitors, locals, and media, along with the region’s FAMU alumni for a night of connections and unforgettable memories. "Comedy & Vibes" headliner comedian, Kyle Grooms, is a rising seasoned comedian who has graced stages nationwide, earning his stripes with a half-hour special on Comedy Central and notable appearances on the Chappelle Show, VH1, NBC, BET, CBS, HBO, even haven starred in Amy Schumer's film, "I Feel Pretty." Despite a challenging health setback in 2019 that led to emergency brain surgery, Grooms has turned his adversity into comedy gold, delivering the uproarious stand-up special "Kyle Grooms: Brain Humor" in 2020, which has now become a beloved hit on Amazon Prime. His debut album, "The Legend of the Jersey Devil," secured his official place in comedy history, landing among iTunes' "Top 100 Comedy Albums of 2009," while Miami News-Times crowned him "Best Comedian of 2018." As a triple threat—comedian, actor, and writer—Kyle Grooms continues to enchant audiences, solidifying his status as one of the foremost stand-up comics of our era.Additional featured comedians include Bert Cornelius who is a regional, multi-talented singer, actor, stand-up comedian, and host based in South Florida, comically dubbed Mr. Show, offering a multi-faceted powerhouse persona that delivers hilarious laughs. In addition, featured comedian Brian G. aka Mr. FitFat is another rising South Floridian comedian, actor, writer, producer and director, who will take the stage at "Comedy & Vibes", offering hilarious storytelling and standup comedy. Finally, Larry Gordon AKA “Larry Dogg” is a well-respected comedian who will host this year's "Comedy & Vibes" comedy show and will deliver live musical performances with his official band. Raised in Miami and known for delivering laughs and inspirational storytelling, Larry Dogg has built an incredible reputation in the entertainment industry having appeared on BET’s Comic View and Bad Boys of Comedy.The 17th Annual Miami Takeover is one of Miami’s leading premiere cultural and urban summer festivals and event series hitting Miami Beach every summer to celebrate Black culture, music, art, comedy, community and nightlife. The Miami Takeover is hitting South Beach and downtown Miami from July 24-27th, 2025, delivering eight exhilarating events that will bring together thousands of cultural tastemakers, HBCU grads and more!Purchase tickets to "Comedy & Vibes" online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mto2025-comedy-and-vibes-tickets-1393635454159 Learn about the entire event lineup of this year's Miami Takeover online and purchase individual tickets or weekend party passes: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/17th-annual-miami-takeover-weekend-events-4269593 Purchase tickets to this year's main event, The Art of Go-Go Culture Festival, taking place on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the iconic Bandshell on Miami Beach: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miami-takeover-art-of-go-go-culture-fest-tickets-945755769967

