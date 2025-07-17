Geotex Engineering Named to Dallas Business Journal’s 2025 Fast 50 List

DBJ Fast 50

Firm recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in North Texas

This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team and the trust of our clients who rely on us to keep their projects moving.” — Amy Brothers, P.E., President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geotex Engineering (Geotex), a leading woman-owned firm specializing in geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing , has been named to the Dallas Business Journal 's 2025 Fast 50 - an annual list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth region based on three-year revenue growth.Geotex joins an elite group of businesses fueling North Texas' dynamic economy—and is among the one-third of honorees from the construction and engineering industry."This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team and the trust of our clients who rely on us to keep their projects moving," said Amy Brothers, P.E., President of Geotex Engineering. "From geotechnical studies to materials testing, we're proud to help build what's next across Texas and Southern Oklahoma."Final rankings for the Fast 50 will be announced at a special awards ceremony on September 17, 2025, at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.With four offices and laboratories across the region, Geotex provides geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing services for public and private sector clients. The firm has supported major development and infrastructure projects throughout the DFW Metroplex and surrounding areas.About Geotex Engineering LLCGeotex Engineering, LLC is a woman-owned, DBE-certified engineering firm offering geotechnical and construction materials testing services for education, municipal, water, transportation, and commercial projects. For 15 years, Geotex has helped clients build and enhance schools, roadways, developments, and infrastructure systems in communities across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Geotex engineers, project managers, technicians, and testing laboratories maintain extensive industry certifications through comprehensive training and quality assurance programs.For more information about Geotex Engineering, LLC visit www.geotex-engineering.com

