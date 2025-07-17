Collective 54 Analyzes 4,000 Founder Interviews, Becomes the Proprietary Data Leader in NAICS 54

Collective 54 Logo

Collective 54 now holds the world’s largest qualitative dataset on the professional services market giving it an unrivaled view into the industry’s future.

We don’t guess. We don’t generalize. We listen and we centralize.” — Jeff Klaumann, President and COO of Collective 54.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the premier community for founders of boutique professional service firms, today announced it has conducted, recorded, transcribed, and analyzed over 4,000 in-depth interviews with owners of boutique-sized firms in NAICS 54 (Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services).Unlike surveys or consultant-driven studies, these are firsthand qualitative interviews, each with a founder or CEO who applied to join Collective 54. The calls explore the firm’s growth goals, barriers to scale, attempted solutions, and strategic priorities. Every conversation is recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using Collective 54’s proprietary AI model, which predicts whether a firm is likely to become a market leader or merely a market participant.“The best member experience wins, and the best member experience is built on the best data,” said Matt Alexander, Managing Director of Collective 54. “This data set gives us the ability to serve founders with precision no one else can match.”The Category Leader Because of the DataCollective 54 is now the centralized repository of founder intelligence in the boutique professional services sector. While legacy membership communities rely on decentralized data gathering often by volunteers or independent contractors, Collective 54 recognized early on that the firm that owns the data owns the market. The firm built its membership model around learning from elite founders, and only admits those identified as potential market leaders.“We don’t guess. We don’t generalize. We listen and we centralize,” said Jeff Klaumann, President and COO of Collective 54. “That’s what makes our insights sharper and our member outcomes better.”Why This Data Set Is Game-Changing• It’s qualitative – recorded conversations uncover truths surveys miss.• It’s centralized – a single, clean data source rather than fragmented anecdotes.• It’s proprietary – owned and analyzed by Collective 54, not shared or syndicated.• It’s predictive – powered by an AI model trained on real founder language.• It’s actionable – used to shape every part of the member experience.Outcomes That Prove It WorksThis proprietary data powers Collective 54’s hyper-specific and hyper-personalized member experience from onboarding to peer groups to content. The result: members report making more money, scaling faster, and exiting for larger sums than non-members.Founders of boutique professional service firms ready to join a data-driven community of market leaders are invited to apply for membership at https://www.collective54.com

