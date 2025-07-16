PREP® Dallas Redefines Food Production with the City’s Largest Commercial Kitchen WITH 60,000 SF facility

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PREP Kitchens is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Dallas, Texas. As the largest permitted shared commercial kitchen facility in North Texas , The new PREPKitchens Dallas facility is officially open and is now the largest commercial kitchen space in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, offering unmatched scale and flexibility for North Texas’ vibrant food entrepreneur community.This state-of-the-art facility is situated near the major intersection of Regal Row & Camp Wisdom Road, just a short drive southwest of I‑35E in the Trinity Groves / West Dallas area, the state-of-the-art shared and private kitchen offers 24/7 access, flexible memberships and a full suite of operational and business development resources. This strategic expansion into the Dallas metropolitan area marks a new and exciting chapter for PREP, a brand dedicated to empowering local and regional food entrepreneurs. PREPhas a 12 year history across the Sunbelt of providing reliable, compliant and professionally supported food production environments.With over 60,000 square feet of commercial kitchen space, PREPDallas features more than 50 individual kitchens, ranging from 500 to 2,300 square feet. Members can choose from small, medium, and large kitchen options—purpose-built to meet the needs of food trucks, caterers, bakers, meal prep companies, ghost kitchens, CPG startups, and multi-unit operators.PREPTrusted by Leading Brands & Local CreatorsPREPis not only a resource for local entrepreneurs, it is a strategic innovation hub for nationally recognized food and hospitality brands.● IHGHotels & Resorts a global hospitality leader—is actively developing food concepts at PREP for its portfolio of 4,000+ U.S. properties, leveraging the facility’s flexibility to rapidly test, iterate, and scale menu offerings.● Bento Sushi, one of North America's largest sushi producers, uses PREP’s kitchen infrastructure to support regional production of sushi products distributed to Costco and leading grocery retailers across the country.● Che René Macarons, a high-end boutique bakery, crafts exquisite French-style macarons, exemplifying the fusion of culinary artistry and small-batch excellence that defines our member community.By the Numbers: PREP’s Proven ImpactPREPhas built a national community rooted in flexibility, inclusion, and success:● 350+ active members● 900+ businesses accelerated● 1,200+ qualified leads generated● 60%+ of members are minority-owned● 80% report measurable growth in their first year● 5 major U.S. cities served: Atlanta, Austin, Scottsdale, Houston, and now DallasWith a shared belief that food drives culture and community, PREPprovides a collaborative, fully licensed environment where food entrepreneurs can thrive—whether they’re developing a single product or scaling across states.Key Growth Metrics That Matter to Producers & InvestorsPREPKitchens is uniquely positioned as both a real estate model and a business platform, helping food businesses minimize overhead while maximizing output:● Over 250,000 square feet of dedicated kitchen space under management across the U.S.● Members generate an average of $230,000+ in annual revenue within their first 24 months at PREP● 90%+ equipment uptime with on-site maintenance and rotating infrastructure investments● Facilities support multi-shift operations, enabling 24/7 production across multiple teams● Scalable for single-unit startups to 10+ location operators and multi-region franchisees● Integrated with national distributors and ERP platforms for supply chain optimization● Pre-qualified for numerous state and local business incentives (including food manufacturing grants, small business funding, and minority-owned certifications)PREPserves as a culinary business accelerator and built-in procurement manager on demand. Members of PREPgain access to a wide array of business support services. PREPhas negotiated procurement relationships for over 20,000 ingredients, kitchen supplies and equipment. The company has built strategic partnerships with leading vendors including US Foods, Royal Food Service, Cintas, and many others, unlocking pricing and service advantages typically reserved for national chains. Additionally, there are exclusive, member-only deals on packaging and labeling, staffing services, sanitation chemicals, merchant processing, and even healthcare solutions. PREPMembers also benefit from co-packing connections, marketing services, event hosting opportunities, and a vibrant peer-to-peer entrepreneurial network.PREPDallas offers flexible and convenient membership options for food entrepreneurs. Members can choose from hourly shared kitchen access or dedicated private kitchens. The wide range of kitchen facilities are equipped with support amenities like cold and dry storage, fully equipped production stations, high-speed internet, dock-high and ground level loading, co-working / meeting space and controlled digital access. As the Founder Drew Barrett explains, the PREPDallas infrastructure is purpose-built to meet the diverse needs of serious food production professionals.The kitchen spaces are impressive and maintained by full-time staff. All areas are approved by the Dallas County Health Department and feature ongoing sanitation, pest control, fire suppression servicing and refrigeration maintenance."Dallas is full of creativity and drive, and we’re excited to bring Prep Kitchens into this dynamic community. Whether you're launching a local concept or scaling a food brand, our space is built to support every stage of your culinary journey." Drew BarrettFor more information, please go to https://www.prepkitchens.com/dallas/ About PREPPREPhelps entrepreneurs focus on building their brands. They can use our state of the art shared-use commercial kitchen without the burden of facilities management. With Dallas's thriving hospitality sector, PREPKitchens provides timely infrastructure for both established and emerging businesses to expand regionally. The business development platform supports entrepreneurs at every stage, from starting up to scaling production.Drew Barrett, the entrepreneur launching Brooklyn FoodWorks, was recognized as one of NYC Food Policy's 40 Under 40 Rising Stars. He is a co-founder of PREPKitchens, which provides flexible, fully permitted kitchen space and comprehensive operational and business support services.

