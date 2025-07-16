North Dakota Treatment Courts Attend Annual AllRise Conference

North Dakota Treatment Courts joined over 7,000 participants in this year’s AllRise Conference in Orlando Florida. This conference provides training on current trends and best practices for adult and juvenile drug courts, veterans treatment courts and mental health courts.

