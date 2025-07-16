TODAY: Governor Newsom to provide update after visiting Los Angeles communities affected by immigration raids
LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a media availability to speak on the federal government’s demobilization of 2,000 National Guard members, as well as the effect of immigration raids on immigrant communities across California.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 16 at approximately 2:15 p.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 1 p.m., July 16. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.