TODAY: Governor Newsom to provide update after visiting Los Angeles communities affected by immigration raids

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a media availability to speak on the federal government’s demobilization of 2,000 National Guard members, as well as the effect of immigration raids on immigrant communities across California.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 16 at approximately 2:15 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 1 p.m., July 16. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.