Wild Interest Kids Podcast Explores the Universal Language of Music

Kids & Family Podcast Explores the Universal Language of Music, Voyager Golden Space Record, Garifuna Drumming, and Bluegrass Legend Ron Thomason

Music is truly the universal language. No matter where we’re from, sounds, melodies and rhythms can make us feel emotions like sadness, hope and joy. Even without any words!” — Evan, Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Interest is the podcast made by kids, for kids. The series is committed to exploring children’s inherent curiosity and providing a space for active listening that touches the heart and fuels the imagination.Wild Interest’s creators come up with each monthly episode based on a theme. In their newest episode, "Music Makers (Side B)," sibling hosts Nichole and Evan follow up on their first foray into the world of music with a far-reaching show that explores music both on and off our planet.Music is known as the universal language, and a recent study featured in the Harvard Gazette backs up that sentiment with science. Every known human culture has some form of music, no matter how far back you go in the historical record. In Music Makers (Side B)," Nichole and Evan look at the fascinating story of another kind of record: the Voyager Golden Space Record. The Voyager spacecraft was launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets of our solar system, and scientists on the mission knew after it passed Pluto’s orbit it would just keep going — maybe forever. A small team lead by notable astrophysicist Carl Sagan created a 12-inch record containing the sounds and sights of Earth for any alien species who might encounter the craft in interstellar space. The podcast’s hosts explain why the record had to be made of gold and encased in a copper and uranium sheath to protect it from cosmic rays, how the images are encoded in the grooves, and more. They also imagine what it would be like if an advanced species discovers the record in 70,000 years in the form of a comical radio play.Back on Earth, the series travels to the high plains of Colorado to talk with Ron Thomason . Ron, also known as the “Bluegrass Court Jester” is a long-time musician who played with some of the earliest formative figures in bluegrass music. He has been with his band Dry Branch Fire Squad for over 40 years. Evan catches up with Ron on his horse ranch in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and has a spirited conversation about Ron’s career, his favorite horses, and the children’s musical instrument museum Ron and Heidi Clare recently established in the town of Westcliffe, Colorado.Nichole and Evan head south to Belize and sit in with musicians carrying on the Garifuna drumming tradition. Garifuna drumming is an African vocal, rhythm, and dance tradition carried over to Belize hundreds of years ago. Listeners will enjoy the signature polyrhythms of Garifuna, and a spirited interview with Garifuna musicians Kirwin Ramirez and Kayton Martinez, from Seine Bight, Belize. Kirwin's Grandfather was notable Garifuna musician Gabaga Williams, and both Kirwin and Kayton tell listeners about gearing up to compete in a Belize festival called “The Battle of the Drums.”In Cryptid Corner Evan explores the realm of the Fossegrim, a violin-playing water spirit who guards Norway’s rivers and waterfalls. (Fossegrim means “waterfall lord.”) Legend describes the supernatural creature as a jaunty little man, kind of like a leprechaun. Sometimes he’s described as dirty, bearded troll with pointy ears. The Fossegrim poses no threat to those who might stumble upon him — in fact, according to the story, if you bring him a properly cooked goat leg to eat, he’ll teach you everything he knows about his instrument, somewhat in the mode of American bluesmen receiving their guitar abilities from supernatural beings at crossroads.This kid-conceived and narrated podcast is designed to share experience, foster empathy and advance the importance of auditory storytelling. The underlying philosophy of the series is that the world — and kids especially —needs real human connection now more than ever. Founded in February of 2024, Wild Interest has over 450,000 downloads and counting and is enjoyed in America and over 150 countries around the world.“I’ve only listened to a few episodes so far but it’s my new favorite podcast.” Writes one listener. “It’s so interesting and I love Cryptid Corner. Best podcast ever!!”Another recent reviewer writes, “Absolute gold! My 8-year-old son says, "I feel like this is the best podcast l've ever heard. I like that you share jokes, and bring in grandparents for stories, and there's so much interesting stuff packed in the episodes. It's overloaded with awesome. It's something I really look forward to listening to."With new episodes released monthly, Wild Interest promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for “family podcast for kids, podcast for kids about animals, best kids’ podcasts, tween podcasts, best podcast for car trips,” or even “mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the Wild Interest adventure.Parents looking for alternatives to typical kids and family podcasts will enjoy how the show’s topics inspire their children and become the basis for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send in DIY segments of their own. Wild Interest provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children’s entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development.Host Evan explains “Our podcast is actually good for you! It’s "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Nichole adds “What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”For more information about Wild Interest or to listen to the latest episodes, visit www.wildinterest.com or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.About Wild InterestCreated and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change with every episode: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What’s a leap year? Are all root beers created equal? What’s it like to play football in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What’s up with Bigfoot? What’s New Year’s like in the Philippines? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born. Episodes are published monthly.Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.Wild Interest is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Podcast Index, Deezer, Podcast Addict, or wherever you get your podcasts.

