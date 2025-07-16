OSCE field operations foster regional inter-municipal co-operation against domestic and gender-based violence

Around 50 representatives from municipalities, law enforcement, judiciary, social services and civil society from Kukës and Dragash/Dragaš gathered in Kukës to strengthen co-operation in addressing domestic and gender-based violence, on 16 July 2025.

The event, organized by the OSCE Presence in Albania and the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, builds on a previous meeting held in December 2024 in Prizren that served as a platform to exchange information, experiences and best practices for handling domestic violence cases within local legal frameworks. The purpose of the follow-up meeting was to establish an inter-municipal mechanism for improved prevention and response. The main conclusion of the event was the need to formalize co-operation and to develop a manual or protocol for addressing domestic and gender-based violence across jurisdictions.

High-level opening remarks were delivered by Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania Ambassador Michel Tarran, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje Ambassador Kilan Wahl, Kukës Prefect Dritan Baji, Dragash/Dragaš Mayor Bexhet Xheladini and representative of Albania’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection Edvina Murati.

Key agenda topics included the role of justice and social protection in combating domestic violence, cross-jurisdictional challenges in handling cases and strategies to strengthen inter-jurisdictional responses. Co-ordinators from Kukës and Dragash/Dragaš shared local experiences, while OSCE field operations emphasized the importance of collaborative frameworks across municipalities and borders.

With the support of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, the initiative aims to evolve into a broader regional platform for joint action against domestic and gender-based violence. Ambassador Wahl extended an invitation for the next meeting to be held in North Macedonia.