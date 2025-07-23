Precise Plumbing & Electrical Marks 25 Years of Trusted Service with Over 252,000 Jobs Completed in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precise Plumbing & Electrical is marking a significant milestone this year, celebrating 25 years of continuous service across metropolitan Adelaide. Since 1999, the company has completed over 252,000 plumbing and electrical jobs, including more than 12,000 emergency call-outs.

Founded as a small operation focused on maintenance plumbing, Precise Plumbing & Electrical has grown into a well-established presence in the Adelaide trade sector. The company has over 50 staff and currently operates a fleet of nearly 30 service vehicles, offering coverage across all Adelaide suburbs with same-day service and 24/7 emergency response.

The business offers a wide range of services, from hot water system repairs and gas fittings to blocked drains and appliance installations. Technicians are licensed, police-checked, and equipped with the tools and technology needed to complete jobs efficiently. The company follows a fixed upfront pricing model, with no call-out fees, and provides a lifetime workmanship guarantee on all services.

Precise Plumbing & Electrical has placed a strong focus on infrastructure and customer experience, implementing GPS tracking, mobile job management systems, and clear communication protocols. Clients receive booking reminders and live updates, and all service visits are documented and invoiced digitally.

Beyond technical work, the company has made ongoing investments in its workforce and the local community. More than 47 apprentices have received training through the company, and a recent office expansion has improved response capabilities in Adelaide’s southern suburbs. Customer satisfaction continues to be a priority, with over 910 reviews and a high rate of repeat service. According to internal tracking, the company arrives on time for more than 99% of appointments.

Looking ahead, Precise Plumbing & Electrical plans to continue developing its workforce, expanding its service capabilities, and investing in systems that support faster, more efficient service delivery across Adelaide.

About Precise Plumbing & Electrical

Founded in 1999, Precise Plumbing & Electrical is a South Australian-owned and operated maintenance provider offering plumbing, electrical, and renovation services throughout Adelaide. With a focus on customer satisfaction, transparent pricing, and continuous innovation, the company has completed over 252,000 jobs and is recognised for its long-standing commitment to reliable service.

