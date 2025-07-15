Publication of the thirteenth issue of the Diplomatic Bulletin

SLOVENIA, July 15 - Wrapping up the second year of the Diplomatic Bulletin, the July issue addresses topical matters, including the behind-the-scenes preparations for the 20th Bled Strategic Forum international conference. It also provides information on the successful 2025 Africa Day international conference, the Fourth national conference on artificial intelligence and this year's Economic Diplomacy Consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.