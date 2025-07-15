Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,003 in the last 365 days.

Publication of the thirteenth issue of the Diplomatic Bulletin

SLOVENIA, July 15 - Wrapping up the second year of the Diplomatic Bulletin, the July issue addresses topical matters, including the behind-the-scenes preparations for the 20th Bled Strategic Forum international conference. It also provides information on the successful 2025 Africa Day international conference, the Fourth national conference on artificial intelligence and this year's Economic Diplomacy Consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Publication of the thirteenth issue of the Diplomatic Bulletin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more