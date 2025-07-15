How Veterans are influencing the gaming industry as entrepreneurs

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Before separating from the Marine Corps, Chris Earl started building the foundation for what became the country’s largest military gaming community: Regiment Gaming. The former logistics and embarkation specialist has been gaming since he was around 4 years old and playing competitively since 11.

Marine Corps Veteran Chris Earl is the founder of REGIMENT Gaming, the largest military gaming community in the country.

Today, Earl’s mission is to build community and camaraderie through gaming, all in an effort to prevent suicide among Veterans. Advocates and health care providers increasingly acknowledge the mental health benefits of gaming for Veterans.

But in addition to benefiting from the medium, Veterans like Earl are helping to shape the gaming industry as innovators and business founders. And like Earl, they’re taking advantage of DAV Patriot Boot Camp’s no-cost programming for entrepreneurs in the military and Veteran community.

Founded in 2012, DAV Patriot Boot Camp connects transitioning service members, Veterans and military spouses with invaluable education, world-class mentorship and a supportive community to help them succeed as founders.

Applications for the next DAV Patriot Boot Camp, to be held Oct. 15-17 near Cincinnati, Ohio, can be found at patriotbootcamp.org. Applications will close when all seats are full or by Sept. 15, whichever comes first. Participants will get the chance to compete in a pitch contest with $10,000 in no-obligation funding up for grabs.

Branden Duncan served four years in the Air Force, working in electronic warfare control systems, before earning a degree in electrical engineering.

All those experiences uniquely prepared him to create Hedgehog, a gaming mouse with customizable knuckle and finger buttons that also operates as a flat-plane joystick. While Duncan said the gaming device market is saturated, there’s really nothing like what he’s designed.

Duncan attended DAV Patriot Boot Camp in 2022 and credits its experts and mentors with steering him in the right direction to pursue funding. It helped him get to where he is today, and he hopes to attend a future cohort when he’s ready to take Hedgehog to the next stage.

“Earl and Duncan illustrate the value of Veterans as business founders and the positive impact they can have on an industry,” said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Barry Jesinoski. “DAV Patriot Boot Camp is honored to support them on their journeys. When Veterans succeed, it benefits more Veterans and entire communities.”

Learn more about DAV Patriot Boot Camp at patriotbootcamp.org.