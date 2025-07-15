Submit Release
Support Veteran independence as an Occupational Therapist  

Each Fourth of July, we celebrate America’s birthday, remembering when the United States claimed its independence from England in 1776. Beyond the fireworks and backyard barbeques, it’s also a day to reflect on our Veterans and how their heroic efforts have contributed to keeping America a free country. For some, protecting that freedom has come at a cost. Many Veterans face unique physical, emotional and cognitive challenges as a result of their military service.  

At VA, we continuously honor and celebrate our Veterans and work diligently to provide the best care to those who served. You can do the same by joining our team as an occupational therapist, championing the independence, health and happiness of Veterans across the nation. 

Occupational Therapy at VA

VA is the single largest employer of occupational therapists, employing more than 2,000 occupational therapists and certified occupational therapy assistants who provide state-of-the-art care at over 1,200 VA health care facilities, as well as via telehealth. As an occupational therapist at VA, you’ll play a pivotal role in helping Veterans regain the skills, confidence and independence they need to thrive in their everyday lives. Whether it’s helping a Veteran learn new ways to cook a favorite meal, return to work, use adaptive equipment or navigate public transportation safely, OT empowers Veterans to live life on their own terms. 

Join our mission 

If you’re ready to bring your skills, dedication and compassion to a career that’s “All About Veterans,” consider VA. Learn more about occupational therapy opportunities on VA Careers.

