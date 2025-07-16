Sharing the story of the Purple Heart with future generations

Editor’s note: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

When we speak about America’s Purple Heart recipients, the phrase “Some gave all. All gave some,” is often used. Few understand the true meaning of these six simple words like our nation’s Purple Heart recipients.

From the fields of Lexington and Concord to the trenches of Europe, and the jungles of Vietnam to the sands of the Middle East, courageous Americans have answered the call of their country to serve a cause greater than themselves for nearly 250 years. For their physical scars and wounds, these great Americans have received a singular recognition, first conceived by the father of our nation, George Washington in 1782.

Over 1.8 million Americans have been awarded the Purple Heart, which traces its roots to the Badge of Military Merit. Behind each Purple Heart is a unique American story of valor. Unfortunately, there is no publicly available database of all those who have been wounded or killed in action while protecting the freedoms we cherish. The 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center further complicated accurate accounting for those who earned this recognition that no one wants but is granted as a tribute from a grateful nation.

Together, we can change that. The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is ramping up efforts to enroll our nation’s Purple Heart Heroes into the Roll of Honor, a publicly accessible, online catalogue of our heroes managed by the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New York.

The idea behind the Roll of Honor is simple: Record as many stories of valor as possible from those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom and their families to inspire future generations of Americans to greatness.

Inclusion in the Roll of Honor is open to all Purple Heart recipients, regardless of branch or time of service. Family members can also create profiles for their loved ones. To be enrolled, one simply completes the registration form, including providing the relevant award documentation (DD-214 or DD-215, Purple Heart Certificate, General or Permanent Orders listing the Award, or a WD-AGO 53-550). Applicants to the roll are also encouraged to provide a photo to be associated with their profile.

Since its creation, more than 200,000 entries have been added to the Roll of Honor. But we have a long way to go. As a publicly available catalogue of Purple Heart recipients and their stories, the Roll of Honor helps all of us draw inspiration from our Purple Heart recipients. Their stories offer us an opportunity to unite behind the courage and fortitude that make our nation, and its armed forces, the best in the world.

The Purple Heart is worn humbly and proudly by so many, not because it is a symbol of their own sacrifice but a testament to those who did not make it home. It reminds us that freedom isn’t free.

Our Purple Heart recipients are deserving of our gratitude and our commitment to honor their service and sacrifice. By working together, we can ensure those who have sacrificed for our freedom receive the recognition they deserve.

For more information about the Roll of Honor or the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, log on to www.PurpleHeartMission.org.