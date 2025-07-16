D.C. United Honors Its Legacy by Unveiling the New Archive Kit

DC United Player Christian Benteke

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.C. United has officially unveiled The Archive Kit, a bold new jersey that pays tribute to the club’s championship pedigree, cultural influence, and generational legacy. Created in partnership with adidas as part of the 2025 adidas x MLS Archive Collection, the kit blends design heritage with modern edge, honoring the past while writing the next chapter in the Black-and-Red story.Get your hands on The Archive Kit today — available now at the D.C. United Club Shop and online Rooted in the DNA of D.C. United’s most iconic looks, the all-white jersey with black stripes channels the kits worn during all four of the club’s MLS Cup-winning seasons: 1996, 1997, 1999, and 2004. The black striping evokes the club’s earliest triumphs, while the gold trim reflects the bold confidence and signature flair that defined D.C. United’s golden era. Inspired by the unmatched swagger of Marco Etcheverry — the chain-wearing, hair-flowing maestro who helped launch a dynasty — the kit mirrors the crisp, clean silhouette of the club’s 1996 original kit while adding sharp, contemporary details.“The Archive Kit isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about legacy,” said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations at D.C. United. “It’s about honoring what built this club, celebrating the culture that surrounded it, and connecting that identity to the next generation of supporters and players. This jersey is who we are, and where we’re going.”One of the kit’s standout features is the reimagined club crest: an all-red, stripped-down eagle with a sharp outline. It’s bold. It’s defiant. It’s D.C. United, remixed for the modern game. The minimalist eagle is carried throughout the campaign, including on a custom pair of adidas Gazelle sneakers designed in black, white, and red with the crest featured on the heel.In a powerful departure from the norm, the jersey features no front-of-shirt sponsor. Instead, “D.C. United” appears across the chest in sleek, assertive typography. The club’s longtime partner, Guidehouse, moves to the back of the kit, allowing the story and the crest to take center stage.Additional details pay homage to the club’s roots and early impact. Red numbers on the back nod to kits of the past, while the inclusion of the original MLS logo adds a subtle but meaningful tie to the league’s foundational era — a time when D.C. United helped shape what American soccer would become. The Archive Kit is part of a broader leaguewide campaign celebrating the late '90s and early 2000s — a time when MLS identity, fan culture, and team aesthetics were first taking shape.To launch The Archive Kit, the club brought together the legends who defined its early success. The campaign pairs past and present in a celebration of legacy, identity, and community. Club icons like Jaime Moreno, Marco Etcheverry, John Harkes, Eddie Pope, Ryan Nelsen, and Alecko Eskandarian appear alongside current stars like Christian Benteke, Lucas Bartlett, Hosei Kijima, Kye Rowles, and Homegrown standout Jackson Hopkins.Shot with the aesthetic of a fashion editorial, the campaign features players styled in custom suits designed for D.C. United by Camille Tanoh of the Proper Label, modern streetwear, and bespoke footwear. The visual identity is sharp, minimal, and intentional — designed to elevate the kit beyond sport and into culture.The rollout video brings it all home. Legends and longtime season ticket holders ride the D.C. Metro together, making stops at key sites in club history. It’s a literal and symbolic journey through the District and through time — a love letter to the city, the club, and the people who made both what they are.The Archive Kit is more than just a jersey. It’s a time capsule. A badge of honor. A challenge to the present. Because legacies aren’t inherited, they’re earned.For media inquiries, interviews, or access to campaign materials, please contact:D.C. UnitedSam Legg, Director of Communications(703) 346-5209 | slegg@dcunited.comBrayan Ruiz, Manager of Communications(443) 547-5672 | bruiz@dcunited.comAbout D.C. UnitedOne of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United is among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.D.C. United has called the District home for the last 30 seasons and plays their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round.The Black-and-Red trains at the Inova Performance Complex, a state-of-the-art training facility and performance center located in Leesburg, Va. The 40,000 square foot 30-acre training facility, that opened in 2021, features four outdoor practice fields, and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities.The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). For more information and club updates, please visit http://www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.

